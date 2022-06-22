Electoral bill: Gbajabiamila confirms House resolution on overriding President Buhari

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday affirmed the resolution passed on the motion which seeks to override President Muhammadu Buhari for declining assent to the amended Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Hon. Gbajabiamila who gave the clarification during the plenary, expressed concern over the ongoing public debate on the subject matter on Channels Television.

“There is no contradiction or difference between what the deputy speaker said yesterday and what I pronounced on Wednesday. They are one and the same.

“The combined reading and the Constitution and our Rules. Honourable Igbaka, I indeed said that you should come with a substantive motion. Can you read Order 12 Rule 20; Order 12 Rule 12.

“This is a matter that has not been touched upon except for one of two instances, so it is important to give it clarity. I noticed that it was a subject of debate on Channels TV this morning.





“If you read that with the rest of our provisions in the rules and our constitution. You have to bring the bill back for consideration, but how do you bring the bill back?

“You have to bring the bill back by way of substantive motion. And you now recommitting it to perhaps the Committee of the Whole or in the alternative you go through the whole process again, First, Second readings or you commit to Committee of the Whole for consideration.

“You still have to bring a substantive motion to bring the bill back, not just by saying let us override. The bill has to be brought back to the House.

“There is judicial interpretation in the National Assembly vs Attorney General,” he observed.