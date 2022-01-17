Electoral Act: NASS to aggregate opinions on consultations with constituents ― Senate Leader

As the National Assembly resumes Tuesday, the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, has said that one of the major agendas before the Senate is to aggregate opinions of senators on consultations with their constituents over the controversial issue of direct primary.

The Senate Leader who was fielding questions from journalists at the National Assembly complex in Abuja also said that the resumption of the legislative duties will enable the Senate to interact with the House of Representatives on the way forward over the electoral bill.

It would be recalled that prior to the time the Upper Chamber went on Chrismas and New Year break, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said that the Senate would consult with the House of Representatives on how to respond to President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to withhold assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill passed by the National Assembly.

According to the Senate President, the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not permit the upper chamber to exclusively take any action on such matters in the absence of the House of Representatives, since the latter has then embarked on recess.

Senate President, however, assured that a joint position would be reached with the House after due consultation with Nigerians to determine the appropriate line of action when both chambers reconvene from the Christmas break in January.

Meanwhile, the Senate Leader said that whatever position that would be taken on the controversial electoral bill would be in line with the provision of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Senator Abdullahi also stressed that he cannot predict what the final decision of lawmakers will be on the electoral bill.

“Senators have consulted with their constituents and the outcome of their discussions will be reflected during debate on the floor of the senate,” he said.

The Senate Leader also disclosed that constitutional amendment will be given priority and other items on the agenda set at the beginning of the ninth senate will be addressed and completed.

Senator Abdullahi who commended President Buhari for approving the declaration of bandits as terrorists said the Senate is vindicated as the level of insecurity in the country is becoming unbearable.

