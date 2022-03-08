Electoral Act: Buhari asks NASS to reverse self on resignation of political appointees ahead of party primaries

The last is yet to be heard on the controversies trailing the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2022, passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari penultimate week.

President Buhari via a letter read on the floor of the House of Representatives by the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, urged the lawmakers to delete Section 84(12) in the newly signed Electoral Act, 2022, which mandated government appointees to resign their positions three months ahead of primary elections of political parties to be delegated.

President Buhari argued that the provisions of the Section would stretch matters beyond the constitutional limit to import extraneous restrictions into the Constitution, where political parties’ conventions and congresses were to hold earlier than 30 days to the election.

He said: “I write with reference to the recent assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) 2022, and to draw your kind attention to some salient issues contained in the Act and to seek your immediate legislative action thereon. I have carefully studied the content of the recently assented Electoral Act (Amendment), 2022; I must admit that there are positive provisions that could revolutionise the election process in Nigeria, particularly, through the introduction of new technological innovations that will, in turn, guarantee the constitutional rights of citizens to vote and to do so effectively.

“The recently assented Electoral Act has improved and engendered clarity, effectiveness and transparency of the election process, as well as reduced to the barest minimum incidences of acrimony arising from dissatisfied candidates and political parties.

“I, therefore, commend the legislative wisdom of the National Assembly, which is in line with our policy to bequeath Nigerians and posterity a landmark legal framework that paves the way for credible electoral process that we would all be proud of.

“Honourable Speaker, I, however, will want to kindly draw your attention to the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Act, which I believe, constitutes a fundamental defect, as it is in direct conflict with extant constitutional provisions.”

He further alleged that: “Section 84 (12) of the Act constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the Election.

“Section 84(12) of the Act provides as follows: ‘No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.

“The practical application of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, (Amendment) 2022 is to subject serving political office holders to inhibitions and restrictions referred to under Sections 40 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“It is imperative to note that the only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify, by extension as public officers within the context of the Constitution is resignation, withdrawal, or retirement at least 30 days before the date of the election, as provided in Section 66(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), among others. Arising from the foregoing, I request the National Assembly to consider immediate amendments that will bring the Act in conformity with the constitution by way of deleting Section 84(12) accordingly.”

In his brief remarks, the Speaker who noted that the import of the provision was misunderstood; however explained that Mr President’s request will be sent to the appropriate committee for further legislative action.

