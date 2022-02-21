Electoral Act Amendment Bill: Buhari still has enough time to act ― Presidency

Against the pressure piling of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. 2021 now before him, the Presidency has dismissed what it says is the attempt by some groups to cash in, pointing out that the constitutionally prescribed window for him to act has not lapsed.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Monday, which gave this position, said some interest groups are cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by the president to foment civil disorder and muddy the waters.

The statement accused such groups of acting in ignorance as the president is still within the time frame necessary to decide on the bill.

The statement urged those playing politics with the issue to exercise patience.

The Presidency said: “One can just pity their ignorance of Constitutional requirements, as the President has a window of 30 days within which to sign the Bill, or decline assent after it had been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

“It is on record that the amended Bill was sent to the Presidency on January 31, 2022, which means that the Executive could do due diligence on it till March 1, as prescribed by the Constitution.

“A proposed legislation that has to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needs to be thoroughly scrutinized, and be made as near-perfect as possible.

“Those playing cheap politics with it are, therefore, encouraged to hold their peace, knowing that the right thing will be done within the lawful time.”

