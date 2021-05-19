Elective offices aren’t do or die affair, Emir tells politicians

The Emir of Mubi, in Adamawa State, Alhaji Isa Ahamdu has urged politicians particularly elective office seekers not to see it as a do or die affair while admonishing them to believe that it is only God that gives power.

The Emir stated this on Wednesday at his palace in Mubi when he received Honourable Nadamas Abdilrazak, who was in Mubi to further make his intention of vying for the governorship ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) known to the stakeholders of Mubi emirate.

He expressed happiness with the visit saying, “I’m extremely happy with your homecoming.”

The Emir urged for peaceful conduct of political processes noting that Allah gives leadership to whoever He wants at the appropriate time urging Namdas not to see his ambition as a do or die affair, “We need unity and cooperation”.

“Everyone has a destiny whatever will happen to you or whatever Allah provide for you, you must get it at the appropriate time.”

The Emir urged him to rely on Allah. “Don’t listen to rumour-mongering, have faith in Allah as He is the one who gives leadership at the appropriate time.”

Speaking earlier, Honourable Namdas said he was in the town specifically to tell the emir that he is vying for the top job in Adamawa and solicit for his royal blessings.

” I’m here to pay homage to the Emir of Mubi and extend my heartfelt greetings to him. Secondly, I have an ambition of becoming the next governor of Adamawa State.

“It will not be fair that His Majesty is getting the information from other sources,” Namdas said.

The ancient town of Mubi went agog as Hon. Abdulrazaq Namdas declared the intention to lead Adamawa State.

Some residents on hearing about Namdas coming trooped out to major streets to catch a glimpse of the lawmaker who went to the palace of the emir of Mubi to tell him about his ambition.

Youths were seen dancing and singing solidarity songs for the ambition of Namdas saying that as one of them, they will never let him down.

“We are tired of supporting people who do not have us in their minds. We are happy that a man with a track record of integrity, honesty, dedication and excellence is coming out to contest the gubernatorial seat.

” Tell him to go home and rest as we have already endorsed him. We will deploy resources from our own pockets to ensure he wins the election,” a leader of the youths, Abdul Fali told our reporter.

Many residents defied the COVID-19 restrictions and came out in numbers as a mark of solidarity and support for the ambition of Namdas saying that his candidature will bring good tidings for the state was aware of his numerous achievements as a legislator.

Expressing solidarity for Namdas, a former Commissioner of Women Affairs in the state, Hajia Halima Mohammed Hayatu noted that Mubi people are receptive and at home with the ambition of Namdas knowing that he will turn around the fortunes of the state.

“In fact, it is a divine coincidence that Namdas declares his intention shortly after we engaged in intensive prayers during the Ramadan fast.

“Our August visitor is our own son because Ganye chiefdom and Mubi emirate had a long history of mutual cooperation stressing that it is a reason former governor Bindow picked his running mate from Ganye chiefdom.

” We are wishing him well. We are happy with his ambition because he is a man of the people, a grassroots politician and has the support of his people because of the way he served them with diligence,” she said.

Similarly, a former member of the House of Representatives, and Talba of Mubi, Abdurrahman Shuaibu said the people of Mubi are behind the ambition of Namdas.

“From the reception we have, you can see our people are solidly behind Namdas.

“The reception was perfect. It is even coming despite the low mobilization as a result of the restrictions placed to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“Ganye and Mubi have shared a common destiny and have been working together and even agitated the creation of Amana state. So far Namdas is the only candidate.”

