By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

The National Security Council (NSC) has assured that the general elections will hold as scheduled, expressing satisfaction at the measures put in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

This followed its meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali briefed correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, insisting that the presidential and National Assembly elections will hold as scheduled, in a safe and secure atmosphere.

Malami said the members of the council were briefed by the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, the IGP and heads of other security agencies, about their readiness for the exercise.

He said the Council expressed satisfaction with the situation and is convinced that the elections can hold as planned.

The Attorney General noted that the Council meeting was a follow up to earlier meetings of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Council of States held last week to affirm the readiness of the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police and security agencies to go ahead with the general elections in the country.

Malami stated: “Now, out of desire to further consolidate and appraise the comprehensive and general preparation of the system, relating to the conduct of the election, this meeting, which is third in series of appraising and reviewing the state of preparedness is called upon by the President, which is the National Security Council meeting.

“At the National Security Council meeting, briefings were made by security agencies generally and service chiefs. National Security Adviser made submission; Chief of Defense Staff made one; Chief of Army Staff made submission; Chief of Naval Staff made submission, Chief of Air Staff did; Inspector-General of Police, who incidentally is equally addressing you, made submission; Director-General, State Security Service did; and indeed DG NIA and CDI all made submissions.

“The summary and conclusion of all submissions was to the effect that the system is wholeheartedly ready for the conduct of the election and arising there from, the position of the government, the position of the President is to the effect that the election is holding of the 25th day of February, 2023 and Mr. President and the National Security Council are happy with the preparations on the ground and wholehearted arrangements are put in place in that direction.

"So, we have been mandated, arising from the conclusions of the Security Council meetings to now brief you accordingly, but the summary of it, the conclusion of it, the resolution of the Council, is to the effect that the elections are holding and there is no going back about it."





Also speaking IGP revealed that the force is investigating individuals including state governors whose utterances are considered to have incited citizens to riots over the naira redesign policy of the federal government.

He said however that despite the investigation the police cannot prosecute the state chief executives because they enjoy immunity.

Recall that many governors led by the Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, had openly denigrated the Buhari policy, asking their citizens not to comply with the expiration of the legality of the old N500 and N1000.

Asked why the governors had not been cautioned, the Police boss stated: “We all know why, unless you want to hear from the mouth of the Attorney General. We are, we are investigating. Whoever does anything can be investigated.

“But for him to be investigated, there are some people who have immunity. I think that is some of the reasons. But that will not stop us cautioning them, from warning them, from advising them, and we are doing so. That’s for the incitement by governors.”

Alkali said security agencies were given specific instructions to make the elections credible, peaceful and acceptable, including ensuring that Nigerians have an atmosphere where they can go out to cast their votes without intimidation, as well as provide adequate security to INEC, its staff and materials, among others.

He added: “As for specific instructions, yes we have specific instructions. The specific instruction is that we must ensure that Nigerians are allowed to come out and exercise their franchise or vote the leaders of their choice and for that we must create a conducive environment or atmosphere for Nigerians to exercise their right.

“We must also provide protection for INEC materials and officials to do their work. We must ensure that before, during and after the election, whatever fallback it is, we do not have people who will take the laws their hands and if there is any, we should be able to check within the quickest possible means to ensure that it does not snowball into a bigger crisis.”

