Jacob Segun Olatunji

Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly Elections the Nigeria Police High Command on Tuesday banned the use of pets especially dogs at the polling units on election day, saying such an act ” runs contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’, the Police declared that the act was criminal and Condemnable

According to the statement, “the provision of Section 126 (1) of the Electoral Act. 2022, explains clearly those actions exhibited by electorates that constitute electoral breaches and are punishable under the law, and paragraph (f) mentions possession of weapons calculated to intimidate voters and electoral officers.

” Dogs could be classed as offensive weapons as their owners/handlers can use them to intimidate, harass and cause assault and bodily harm to others.

” The Dogs Act, CAP 55 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1958 as domesticated in various States, and other Criminal Laws in Nigeria are trite.

The statement made it clear that ” the conceived ideas and plans by certain individuals, electorates, and groups of people to go to the polls accompanied by pets are unacceptable, stand discouraged, and remain an act of electoral infraction as it will cause harassment and intimidation”.

Consequently, the Police, therefore, warned those who intended to display their pets, dogs specifically, for whatever purpose, at the polling units, ” to desist as such constitutes a violation of the electoral Act, 2022, as amended, and other extant laws”, the statement added

