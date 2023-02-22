Biola Azeez – Ilorin

Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Oyo state has debunked a report that the party has officially endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the Saturday general elections.

Speaking with journalists on phone from Abuja Wednesday evening, the state chairman of the YPP, Adedeji Adeyemi, said the report was unfounded and shocking.

There was a news report earlier on Wednesday that five political parties in Oyo state, namely; Action Alliance, African Action Congress, Action Peoples Party, and Booth Party, had endorsed the APC presidential flagbearer in the Saturday elections.

The report, which said that the decision to endorse Tinubu was taken by the parties’ respective governorship candidates at a press conference in Ibadan, the state capital, added that the YPP state chairman, Adedeji Adeyemi, said to have been represented by his vice chairman, Adesola Adedeji, allegedly spoke on phone to newsmen.

However, the state party chairman denied granting any press interview via phone call or whatsoever endorsing Tinubu.

“I was surprised to read in the news that Young Progressives Party has officially endorsed BAT. As at the time of the news I was in Abuja. The news came to me as a shock and unfounded. I didn’t give or grant any press interview via phone call or whatsoever endorsing BAT. The decision to endorse any Presidential candidate lies solely with the National Working Committee of Young Progressives Party of which such power doesn’t in any way lies in me as the state chairman.

“Until otherwise advised from the national headquarters, the presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party remains Prince Malik Ado Ibrahim. That has not changed. I urge the general public to disregard any information that is not made by the authorized member of the National Working Committee of the Young Progressives Party,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE