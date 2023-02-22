Adeolu Adeyemo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday approved Friday, 24th of February, as a public holiday for residents and indigenes to travel for Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

The approval was made known by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye in a statement in Osogbo.

According to the statement, public servants are expected to utilize the opportunity to travel for the electoral process.

He stressed, ”This is time for all citizens to exercise their voting rights. His Excellency again appeals to all residents to be law-abiding as they peacefully exercise their voting rights on Saturday and subsequent elections”.