By: Ishola Michael – Bauchi

As part of the adhoc staff for the conduct of the 2023 General elections, corps members across the country have been advised to adhere strictly with the guidelines contained in the Electoral Act.

The warning was given by the Director-General of NYSC, Brig:-Gen Yushau Ahmed, while speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ stream I orientation course of Corps members posted to Bauchi State held at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The DG who was represented by the Bauchi state Coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, enjoined the Corps members to participate in the elections with a high sense of responsibility and remain neutral throughout the exercise.

Yushau Ahmed said that, “As was the case with the previous elections conducted from 2008, Corps members will form the majority of ad-hoc personnel that will be enlisted for the conduct of the exercise.”

He further said that, “It will interest you to know that the performance of your predecessors contributed to the credibility of the previous elections and earned NYSC accolades from both local and foreign observers.”

According to him, “As you get set to partake in this important national assignment, I would like to assure you that we have secured the commitment of the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies regarding your welfare and safety before, during and after the elections.”

He assured that the NYSC will continue to liaise with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable the corps members actualize their business dreams which they participated in during the skill acquisition training.

The DG further assured that management would continue to explore avenues for optimizing the impact of the programme.

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir in his address, implored the Corps members to internalize the ideas of the scheme and pursue with patriotic zeal, the realization of all set of Nation goals in pragmatic terms.

Bala Mohammed who was represented by his deputy, Sen Baba Tela, also congratulated the Corps members for the high level of discipline, comportment and resilience exhibited during the orientation exercise.





According to him, “You have not only lived up to expectations, but have also completed the orientation programme without any hitch.”

“I am convinced that you have not only transformed to greater Nigerians, but you are now poised to putting our dear country on the positive path of sustainable development.”

