Rachael Omidiji

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has retrieved 700 permanent voter cards from foreigners in Jigawa State.

The comptroller of the Jigawa State command of the NIS, Ahmad Dauda Bagari, confirmed in a statement that 700 foreigners were arrested for possessing PVC and National Identification cards and were confiscated and handed over to the national headquarters of NIS in Abuja.

The recovery was part of the NIS effort to ensure no foreigner votes in the 2023 general election.

The commander has ordered the closure of all borders in the state “from 00:00hrs of 25th February 2023 to 00:00hrs of Sunday 26th February 2023.”

The command called on the people of the state to use provided guidelines to attain free, fair, and credible elections.