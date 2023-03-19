Godwin Otang – Calabar

One female ad-hoc staff identified as Miss Glory Effiom Essien has been shot in Bakassi, Southern Cross River state, in the course of election duty on Saturday, March 18.

Effiom was reportedly hit by a gun bullet from unidentified gunmen onboard a speed boat while heading to Bakassi LGA for election duty.

An eye witness told Tribune Online that the victim was hit by a stray bullet shot by an unknown gunman suspected to be a militant along the waterway.

“The stray bullet hit her while she was in a speed boat heading towards Bakassi communities for election duty, unfortunately, she was shot by a stray bullet before she slumped.

“The ad-hoc staff called Glory Effiom Essien was shot by a suspected militant when the speed boat which was in motion was hit by gun bullets.

“The bullet hit her from behind while on her way to Bakassi for election duty and she almost became unconscious” the source narrated.

In a swift reaction to the issue, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Gabriel Yomere, while confirming the incident stressed that he is happy that the bullet did not affect the victim’s spinal cord.

Yomere stated that the victim is responding to medical attention given to him by the doctors at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

Yomere expressed worry about the sad development but said an ex-ray had been done on the female gunshot victim.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC postpones governorship, state assembly elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Governorship and State Assembly elections to Saturday 18th March 2023…

How weak online banking frustrates cargo clearance at Lagos ports

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) began its Naira redesign policy which led to scarcity across the country, port operations and haulage services have had to rely heavily on electronic transfer of funds…

19,000 unclaimed NYSC exemption certificates: LASU gives owners final collection deadline

The authorities of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have given this Saturday as the final deadline for the owners of the unclaimed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificates…