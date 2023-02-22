By Johnkennedy Uzoma, Uzoma

Barely three days to the Nation’s 2023 General election, “League of Women of Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), Imo State chapter in collaborration with ‘actionaid Canada’ has commenced grassroots mobilization of the womenfolk for effective participation in the voting process.

The NGO, established 25yeas ago with the purpose to stem political apathy among women, train and empower them for leadership positions, in the country, is non sectional, non governmental, non political and non religious with branch offices across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Briefing newsmen in Owerri Wednesday, the Chairperson of the organization, Barr. Nnenna Martha Aladum said that NILOWV with the theme “women inclusion in the 2023 General Election has already organized workshops, seminars and conferences for women to further arouse their consciousness in the nation’s electoral system.

Mrs. Aladum said that the group appeared in the nation’s political space with a novelty for the women to vote massively for their fellow women running for elective position for paradigm shift in the nation’s leadership.

She said: “before now, women did not have the global right to vote but we have come up with this novelty for the women to vote massively for their fellow women who are qualified or are running for elective positions in this Saturday’s election, we encourage women in political matters and for them to support their fellow women standing in for elective offices”.

The chairperson called on the women especially those in partisan politics to be more resilient to bring about the needed change since they had proved themselves good managers.

While acknowledging the numerical strength of Women in voting, Barr. Aladum said that as a group that firmly believes in politics of integrity, advised the nation to borrow a leaf from Rwanda which has recorded a remarkable transformation through exemplary women leadership.

She called on the women to give female politicians the opportunity to occupy more elective positions for the emergence of a government that is gender friendly .

.She said; “we encourage Imo women to be part of this mind blowing organization and vote for more women”.