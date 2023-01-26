Elections: Edo APC candidate installs 300 solar lights, six industrial boreholes, others to woo electorate

“The APC candidate for the Orhionmwon East Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, Honourable Atu Osamwonyi, has commenced the installation of 300 solar lights in the constituency.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Orhionmwon East Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, Honourable Atu Osamwonyi, has commenced the installation of 300 solar lights in the constituency.

The House of Assembly hopeful commenced the installation of the solar lights in six wards that made up the constituency.

Atu who announced the infrastructural development project while flagging off his campaign for the election in Abudu, the administrative headquarters of Orhiomwon Local Government Area added that he also embarked on the construction of six industrial boreholes across the six wards.

The former oil and gas commissioner also promised to provide lock-up shops in six major markets in the wards.

According to him, “We are not only embarking on these infrastructural projects, but you people should remember that we are from the rural area where our people are mainly farmers.

“So, we are going to open all the earth roads, thereby making it easy for our people to take their farm produce.

“So, in the next few days, I will deploy tractors to immediately commence the grading of roads in the constituency.

“You also know that we are doing a lot in the educational sector too. We give out scholarships and many others.

“I want to assure our people that the era of promise and failure by politicians is over. I will provide quality representation and our people will be better for it”, he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Fuel Scarcity, Naira Redesign: Tinubu Shedding Crocodile Tears – Atiku/Okowa Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has criticized the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for trying to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari and blaming the federal government for “his looming devastating rejection by Nigerians.”…

Those Threatening Me Will Never Win”- Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that those threatening to deal with him when they win the 2023 presidential election will never win…

‘We Receive At Least Five Stroke Cases Every Week At UPTH’

Elections: Edo APC candidate installs 300 solar lights, six industrial boreholes, others to woo electorate