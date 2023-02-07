By Christian Appolos – Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the NLC 13th Delegates Conference in Abuja, stressed that citizens are empowered through the instrumentality of the ballot to regulate, discipline their leaders and hold them accountable.

Dissecting the theme of the Conference: “Building People Power , National Unity and A Quest For A Nww Social Contract”, Osinbajo specifically on social contact between government and citizens, highlighted that “There is a constitutional basis for this covenant between government between government and the government.

“Our constitution says and I quote, that the security and welfare of the Nigerian people shall be the primary purpose of government and of course, the second chapter of the Constitution on Directive Principles and objectives of state policy elaborates on the thematic areas of social and economic covenants that bind the Nigerian state and the society.

“Its deliverables include accessible qualitative education for the unlettered affordable health care for the sick, inclusion for the alienated social mobility for the poor, justice for the wrong security for the vulnerable and freedom for all.”

The Vice President went on to say; “It is through the instrumentality of the ballot, that citizens regulate and discipline their leaders and hold them to account.

“In a few weeks Nigeria will have the opportunity to demonstrate that power by voting candidates and parties who can manifest the future that we want. And I believe that that is a role the Labour Congress fits.”

He charged NLC to play more roles to ensuring the success of 2023 elections.

He words; “We must ensure that not only that our election is free and fair, we must also promoting the rights of people, to even to possess their PVCs. There are many places now, where people are saying we still don’t have PVCs.

“Perhaps there’s a need for the Labour Congress to help in the mobilization of INEC and resources to ensure that everybody who wants to vote actually has PVC before the date of the elections.”

