National president of the Centre for Righteous Living (CRIL), Reverend Solomon Adegbolagun, in this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, speaks on the role of the organisation as a political guidance to the church and the forthcoming elections, among other issues.

What is your take on the prevailing situation in the country?

I believe that despite concerns about violence and instability surrounding the 2023 election in Nigeria, the election will still be held peacefully. I want to emphasise the importance of looking at the current situation in the country. Nigeria’s political system is heavily monetised and operates as a reward system, causing elected officials to prioritise personal interests over the well-being of the country. I believe that only those with deep pockets can be elected, as money is spent on buying people and officials. This leads to a situation where good political parties and individuals with good intentions struggle to succeed.

Corruption seems to be unsolved despite several efforts claimed by the current government to fight against it. What do you think can be done?

In Nigeria, corruption is a major problem that affects every part of the government and all spheres of lives, even in election results. Both political leaders and the public are to blame for this issue. The public often expects politicians to give them money and this encourages corruption. It is suggested that voters should decide to be less corrupt and vote based on their conscience, not based on the money they receive. It is also stated that it is impossible for a candidate without money to win the 2023 election. On the eve of the election, money is often distributed, but it is unlikely that the EFCC or police will be able to stop this. This is the basis for the conclusion that the authors of CRIL have reached.

Security is a major challenge in the country. How can this be resolved?

The issue of security is a major concern. It is a major threat for the coming election too, but there may be some skirmishes, but it is unlikely to affect the overall results. The electoral process is now more trustworthy and credible, thanks to the signing of the electoral act by the current president, which makes it difficult to carry or exchange ballot boxes. This is seen as a good way to leave a legacy of credible elections.





The church seems to be divided over the choice of presidential candidates, why?

Christian leaders are not addressing the issue of which political candidate they should support in Nigeria’s presidential election. They are afraid of causing problems in their churches, which have members from different political parties. CRIL is willing to educate the church and provide guidance on this issue by looking at the candidates’ criteria and offering their opinion on who should be voted for in the election. There have been conflicting views by some prophets, but God cannot conflict Himself, hence the need for CRIL to guide the church.

The current new naira notes issues have affected the economy of the country. Could this be a major determinant for the next president?

The economy is a key factor in deciding who should be elected as Nigeria’s next president. The current ruling party, APC, has not been able to fix the economy, which has been ruined under their watch. The ability to manage the nation’s economy is crucial in determining the trust of the people. Some contestants have a good understanding of the economy from their past experiences as governors or in government. The decision on who to vote for is based on the grip they have on the economy. A decision has already been made, and it will be declared soon.

Is it because the church lacks unity?

The lack of unity among church leaders is affecting the church vote in Nigeria as there are various opinions coming from the church. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) initially took a strong position against the Muslim-Muslim ticket but have since modified their stand and encouraged people to vote based on competence and capacity, not religion. Pastor Adeboye of The Redeemed Christian Church of God has not yet spoken on who God says should be the next president. The church leaders should be united and speak clearly on what God has spoken to them, rather than just encouraging people to vote for their conscience.

What do you foresee in the coming election and the future?

I want to thank God for Nigeria and affirm that our nation will remain intact. However, the current constitution of Nigeria is flawed and needs to be rewritten for a better governance. In the meantime, we need to come together and support whoever wins the 2023 elections, even if they may only serve a four-year term, except if it is Peter Obi. Our advice to the nation is to rally round the winner for the betterment of our country.

What is the role of CRIL on the church and the nation?

It is a faith-based organisation, it stands for individual accountability. We offer political guidance to the church from a Christian perspective, like the Catholic voters’ guide in the United States. CRIL’s stand is based on prayer, faith and guidance from God.

Where does CRIL stand in the forthcoming election?

In CRIL, we endorse Peter Obi as our candidate. He is the man of the moment and the future. We urge everyone to support his candidacy and if that does not happen now, let’s do so later. May the Lord bless Nigeria and bring improvement in all aspects, including the economy, politics and righteousness.

