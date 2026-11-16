Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Bauchi State for the 2027 general elections, Senator Shehu Buba Umar, has declared that elections are won at polling units where votes are cast, sorted, counted and declared, not in any other place.

Shehu Buba made the declaration while inaugurating his Campaign Council in Bauchi, which he chairs, ahead of the formal flag-off of the campaigns.

According to him, “We are not afraid of going to the polls. Our confidence is that elections are won at the polling units, not in anybody’s office or home. Ballots will be sorted and counted, as well as declared.”

He dismissed insinuations that election results in Bauchi State would be written and declared in Abuja by people other than the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying, “Such will not happen here. We will not allow it. In fact, nobody will even try it.”

He expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious in the election, saying, “I am the most qualified among the governorship candidates in the state. My platform, PRP, has followers and voters. We are the party to beat.”

Shehu Buba warned against any attempt to manipulate the electoral process in Bauchi State, insisting that his party would resist electoral malpractice and protect its votes.

He expressed confidence that the PRP would win the governorship election, urging members of the Campaign Council to intensify grassroots mobilisation and reach voters across communities in the state.

He declared, “In the first round of the 2027 general elections, we will defeat the Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, in the senatorial race, and in the second round of the elections, we will then defeat his anointed son, Yakubu Adamu, in the governorship election.”

He also called on party members to work closely with the newly inaugurated Campaign Council, adding that other legislative candidates of the party would soon inaugurate their respective campaign committees.