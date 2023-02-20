Adeolu Adeyemo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Monday held the state security meeting behind closed doors in Osogbo, with an order to security agencies, to arrest and prosecute all identified thugs and criminals across the state ahead of Saturday 25th general elections in the state.

The governor, according to a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo also, appealed to them to thoroughly comb all hotspots and flush out agents of violence to make the state safe for people, to peacefully exercise their voting rights during the election period.

At the first Osun state security Council meeting under his administration, Senator Adeleke further charged service commanders for a peaceful poll on Saturday and beyond saying, this will deepen Nigeria’s democracy and enhance the further realization of good governance.

while soliciting for sustainable peace and maximum security during the election, he said, “I convey this security meeting to review the state of security in Osun state and to strategise on how to further sustain the existing peace in our state. Osun has been largely peaceful. I attribute this to good governance and tireless efforts of our security agencies”.

“Democracy does not need violence. We are called upon to make our choice peacefully. Your ballot is your power. It is your opportunity to decide who governs your state and country. Violence is otherwise contrary to the spirit of democracy”.

“I also call on all security agencies to ensure close cooperation and collaboration. Political campaigns are entering the most critical stages and we must sustain the peace and security we are currently enjoying”, Governor Adeleke stated.

The meeting had in attendance all service Commanders across the security agencies.

