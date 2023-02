By: Badmus Bimbola:

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, wins polling units for Tinubu.

Result of Unit 015 Ward 9, Akure South.

HOUSE OF REPS

APC- 111

PDP -55

LP- 0

SDP -2





SENATE

APC -119

PDP -52

LP -3

PRESIDENTIAL

APC- 144

PDP -9

LP -17