Johnson Babajide, Makurdi

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has delivered his Mkovur market polling unit in Ipav district Gboko LG for his presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku scored 190 votes to defeat the All Progressive Congress and Labour Party presidential candidates with seven and four votes, respectively.

Ayu, in his magnanimous, also delivered his polling unit to his estranged kinsman and Governor of the State, Samuel Ortom, who polled 192 votes against the All Progressive Congress and Labour Party senatorial candidates with five votes each.