By Michael Ovat- Awka

Despite security threats and order on residents of Anambra and the entire South East States to sit at home by Simon Ekpa faction of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), eligible voters on Saturday turned out in their number to vote candidates of their choice in the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Anambra state.

But in some places like Idemili north(Awada); Ogbaru, Ihiala, Anambra east and Ekwusigo, where gunmen usually operate at will and infact killed some police officers including a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) last week, voting had not commenced as of 2. 00pm.

Also the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) malfunctioned in some places likes the popular Unizik junction Awka, Market 1. The capacity of the machine was inadequate for the 1671 registered voters.

There was however no incident of vote buying, voter apathy, violence among others in the state.

Shops, businesses among other activities were halted in the state even as major roads were deserted as eligible voters went to the poling units to vote

As early as 8am, voters had started tropping to the voting centres in the state.

At the polling unit 019, Ward 2, of the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi in Agulu, Anoacha local government area, voting started at about 8:40am.

The first voter, Pa Peter Anedum, who spoke to Journalists, shortly after casting his vote, generally, appealed to Nigerians to vote for a President, irrespective of Tribe, Religion and Ethnicity that would change the current social-economic challenges facing the country at the moment.

Peter Obi voted at the unit at about 11:57am, alongside his wife, Margret

Obi had to reporters shortly after voting, that only God knows the winner of the 2023 Presidential election.

He insisted that he will never step down for anybody, rather his co-contesters will step down for him.

He said he will officially declare the winner of the election.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of the exercise in his community, urging other electorate across the country to emulate his people’s conduct as voting continues.

Obi, a former governor of the state also said he observed that it was too early to determine how the exercise would turn out at the end of the day as many Nigerians still on their polling unit to exercise their right.

Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Victor Umeh who voted at his Aguluzuigbo ward 2 at about 1.05pm said he was impressive over the turnout. He commended the people for their resilience and expressed hope that he and Obi will win the election.

As of 2.40pm, several people were still voting at St. Paul’s Anglican church, Umuokpu , Awka south. At Regal secondary school, Nri, Senatorial candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Anambra Central, Uche Ekwunife also casted her vote and described the process as peaceful.

The senatorial candidate of the APGA for Anambra Central, Dozie Nwankwo also casted his vote and described the process as smooth.

At Onitsha and Nnewi, the exercise is going on peacefully and orderly.

Meanwhile, Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, who voted at polling unit 002, Ofeiyi, Umueze, Isuofia, Aguata Council Area at exactly 1:55 pm.

has described the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections in the State as orderly

Governor Soludo gave the assertion while exchanging views with the press. He expressed satisfaction so far based on the reports reaching him in regards to the entire process shortly after casting his ballot .

He stated that the so-called sit-at-home directive issued by some non-state actors was disregarded by the people as they trooped out in large numbers to perform their civic duties.

He pointed out that aside from some instances or reported cases of late arrival of materials, INEC the electoral umpire has improved on the usage of BVAS.

He called on the citizens to shun all manner of violence or electoral malpractice as they continued to troop out to cast their votes.

As it stands now, counting of votes has commence in some wards and polling unit.