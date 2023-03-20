Sandra Nwaokolo

A woman of Igbo descent, who is married to a Yoruba man, has expressed how the recent “attacks on Igbos” in Lagos are affecting her marriage.

The alleged assaults on Igbo people, and those perceived to be Igbo during the Lagos gubernatorial election, reportedly prevented them from casting their votes. Post-election, the purported attacks persisted in areas such as Abule-Ado and Abule Osun in Ojo, Lagos State.

In response to a tweet highlighting the ongoing incidents, the Igbo woman revealed that she had spoken harshly to her Yoruba husband, and both had cried.

the rage in me spoke to my yoruba husband harshly today. I didn't know when I started cursing him & telling him I'm not happy about any yoruba person in this life any longer, I was crying & asking him if it's fair my people are being killed? Tears just rolled down his cheeks 💔 — callmeGoddess🌊 (@OluomachiIro) March 19, 2023

Reacting to the inciteful tweet, Twitter users came hard for her even as she stood by what she said.

@SanChoLee – Someone should please tell me this is a joke! What in this world would someone tweeted this? Like are you OK? Please someone should track her location and go help the man out of her reach before she do something crazy to him. I be igbo boy but this is a thumbs down for me. @OkoyeChivita – If I were your man,,,u are getting a divorce next morning. You can not bring your tribal and inherited intolerance, bigotry and inferiority complex to my home! NEVER! @AkingsIsHere – And you have the guy to come out and say this online how I wish I’m yo husband na that same day you go reach yo village

NB: Please note that Nigerian Tribune does not support violence.

In a seemingly extreme reaction, another Twitter user advised her to “divorce him.” To which, the woman retorted, “I will cos I might end up poisoning him with the way I feel.”

