Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has appealed to Northern leaders, Clerics, and youths across the 19 northern states to mobilise support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the Saturday’s election.

Frank said the move becomes necessary because the other two frontline contenders (Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu) have practically turned the game to ethnic and religious matters. Hence the North should not put their son (Atiku) to shame during the election.

In a statement released Thursday in Abuja, Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, said one of the candidates (Obi) has visited nearly all the churches with various pastors openly endorsing him while the other (Tinubu) has been playing ethnic politics of ‘Emilokan’ (It is my turn), hence the need for the Northern leaders and clerics to speak the truth to their followers as they go to Mosque on Friday.

He said: “It is essential at this point for the Northern elders, Clerics, and the youths not to sit on the fence but rally round Atiku Abubakar like some Yoruba leaders, faction of Afenifere and PANDEF have done to Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu based on religion and ethnic factors.”

“We have seen some Southern leaders openly threatening war if a Southerner does not win this election. Again, the activities of the five Southern Governors, all Christians, are part of the plot against the North, which must be resisted if Nigeria continues as one.

Both Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi are ethnic champions. They have ran ethnic and religious campaigns in such a way that places the North at the disadvantage if either of them wins this election.

“As a true Southern, I believe in one Nigeria and strongly believe too that the only candidate that can unify Nigeria and make her remain as one is Atiku Abubakar, who already has a Blueprint and determination to restructure Nigeria in such a way that will benefit the North, West, East, and South.

“I am, however, calling on Northern elders and other organisations in the North to take a bold step by publicly endorsing Atiku as Southern Pastors and other groups have endorsed Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu.

“I also appeal to the North to forget about their party affiliations at this moment and come together as one behind Atiku Abubakar who is obviously different from other two ethnic and religious bigots,” Frank said.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to renege on their promises to deliver a free, fair, and credible election.

Frank warned that “if Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges the next President, those around Buhari and other Northern leaders will be the first set of casualties because we have seen how supporters of Tinubu already coming out to call the President names.