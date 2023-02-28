Christian Appolos- Abuja

A member of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire has appealed to all Nigerians, including members of his party, especially the youths, to be patient and remain calm until the final announcement of the presidential election results.

On Tuesday, 28th February 2023, in a statement to Nigerian Tribune in Abuja, Nkire said, “all Nigeria needs now is peace.”

The elder statesman observed that the outcome of the election so far indicated that the youth are yearning for inclusivity in the running of the country’s affairs, stressing they needed to be involved more than ever before.

He advised that no patriot should go into an election hoping to win at all costs adding that an electoral contest must not be a do-or-die affair for anyone who has the peace and unity of his or her country at heart

Nkire said, ”The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be humble, inform and communicate to the political parties and the general public operations.”

He urged candidates and leaders of political parties to restrain their members and supporters from taking the laws into their hands while the nation awaited the final announcement of the presidential and the other National Assembly election results.

Nkire maintained that the recent presidential election, which he adjudged to be an improvement on the last one, would surely produce a president that a majority of Nigerians want and voted for.

“It would be foolhardy for members of the public to take to the streets to protest and riot over the delay in the announcing process by the Independent National Elections Commission (INEC) or over an unsuccessful attempt by their preferred candidates to win.”

“The All Progressives Congress APC would continue to maintain the peace, win or lose, while calling specifically on the three other major contenders to follow suit, whether they win or lose.”

“The country was too important and strategic to Africa and the world for it to descend into post-election violence and crisis, which according to him, “is capable of significantly impacting on the socio-economic security of the sub-region and the whole world,” Nkire said.