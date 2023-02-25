Idahosa Moses

The House of Representatives for Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency in the Edo State election has been put on hold, following the omission of the Labour Party (LP) logo from the ballot paper.

The situation has however led to tension as some angry voters openly denounce the move as an attempt to manipulate the election.

Though accreditation and voting have commenced in some polling units in Esan Central, Esan West and Igueben Local Government Areas, the absence of the Labour Party logo on the ballot paper.

There are also reports of non-arrival of electoral materials in ward 7 unit 5 and all the polling units at Emuhi in Esan West Local Government Area.

Attempts to reach the Electoral Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Esan West Local Government Area proved abortive as he’s said to be on the field monitoring the distribution of electoral materials.

Reports from Ujiogba, precisely Egure Primary School, Ujiogba indicated that the Biomodar Voting Accreditation System (BVAS) machine stopped functioning after accrediting some voters.

Accreditation and voting have however commenced at ward 5 in Emuhi, Esan Central Local Government Area.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…





Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I don’t know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator

RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…