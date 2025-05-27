Election of Adesina’s successor tops agenda as 6,000 AfDB delegates meet in Abidjan

No fewer than 6,000 delegates have converged on Abidjan for the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group’s 2025 Annual Meetings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that a key highlight of the meetings will be the election of a new AfDB President to succeed Dr Akinwumi Adesina, whose second five-year term ends on August 31.

The event, which will officially open on Tuesday (today), marks the opening of strategic discussions with the theme: “Making Africa’s capital work better for Africa’s development.”

Participants include: African Heads of States and governments, Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, private sector leaders, development partners, and civil society representatives, among others.

The theme calls for stronger mobilisation of Africa’s vast human, financial, and natural capital to drive inclusive growth, economic transformation and sustainable development across the continent.

According to the event programme obtained by NAN, the meetings come amid major shifts in global trade, with 47 African countries affected by new United States tariffs and adjustments to development financing flows.

“In this context, participants are expected to deliberate on strengthening regional markets, deepening value chains, and positioning Africa as a self-sustaining global player.

“Sessions throughout the week will address financing infrastructure, climate action, food security, digital innovation and private sector engagement.”

NAN reported that outcomes from the meetings will help guide policy frameworks, partnerships, and investment strategies that reflect Africa’s evolving economic landscape.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE