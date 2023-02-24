‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of the Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed no fewer than 1500 personnel of the corps for the coverage of the poll in Ekiti state.

The NSCDC Ekiti commandant, John Fayemi in a statement on Friday explained that the corps has put put in place on machineries alongside other security agencies to guarantee peaceful conduct of the election across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

In a statement by the corp’s spokesman in the state, Afolabi Tolulope, the commandant said, ” Security of life and property and all electoral materials including the adhoc staff of INEC during and after the general elections remains the priority of the command as Ekiti Command has prepared adequately to secure INEC secretariat as well as other sensitive and non-sensitive materials.”

” Addressing the officers of the Command today(Friday) before reporting to their places of electoral beat at the State Command Headquarters, Ikere/Ado road Ekiti State, Commandant Fayemi urged the officers of the Command to be patriotic professional and apolitical while discharging their duties during the general elections.

” Meanwhile, in line with the directives of the Commandant General Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi Mni OFR, the Ekiti State Command has deployed 1500 (one thousand five hundred) officers of the Command for the elections in Ekiti State out of which we have counter-terrorism back up, PWD unit that will assist people with disabilities during the election, Critical National Assets protection and other intelligence officers that are deployed to check black spots in the state.

” Commandant Fayemi also called on all critical stakeholders in the electioneering process in the state, such as political leaders and their supporters, traditional leaders, religious leaders, market leaders, and the general public to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the elections are free and fair in the state.

” Fayemi also enjoined voters in the state to remain calm and come out on Election Day to cast their votes peacefully and warned all miscreants and criminal minded people to have a rethink over their behavior as Men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other sisters’ agencies are moving round to show their readiness to checkmate and control the process.”