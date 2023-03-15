Oluwatoyin Malik

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, Dr. Michael Adaralewa, has reassured the state residents of his command’s readiness to ensure free and fair conduct of gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

Adaralewa gave the reassurance on Wednesday during a security briefing with all Heads of Departments and Units, as well as Area Commanders, on the modalities that would ensure a credible poll in the pacesetter state.

Charging them to be proactive and ensure that the electorate are well secured in performing their civic right, the Commandant also appealed to all stakeholders involved in the electioneering process to collaborate with security agencies, while he enjoined the electorate to be guided and abide by rules governing the conduct of 2023 elections.

He warned those who are determined to cause trouble on the election day to have a rethink and not to be used for selfish interests, as anyone caught trying to contravene the extant laws shall be dealt with according to the electoral act.

While commending the good people of Oyo State for their conduct during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections in the state, he admonished them to continually maintain the standard.

In addition, Adaralewa stressed the need for members of the public to strictly abide by the restriction of movement order.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC postpones governorship, state assembly elections





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Governorship and State Assembly elections to Saturday 18th March 2023…

How weak online banking frustrates cargo clearance at Lagos ports

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) began its Naira redesign policy which led to scarcity across the country, port operations and haulage services have had to rely heavily on electronic transfer of funds…