By: Taoheed Adegbite

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested four political party agents with hundreds of money credit cards in Ogun State.

The agency, in a post on its Twitter handle, disclosed the arrest, stating that credit cards were allegedly to buy votes.

The NDLEA added that each card contains 10k and is activated to cash with a code.

“Operatives of @ndlea_nigeria on election duty stop and search, just intercepted four party agents with hundreds of money credit cards, to buy votes at Ibara housing estate, Ogun state. Each card contains 10k and activated to cash with a code.

“Marwa has directed they be handed over to the police after proper documentation,” the agency said.