2023: Election is not for unhealthy candidates — Primate Ayodele warns

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday said 2023 presidential election is not for those who are unhealthy but rather a job that requires fitness.

He equally blasted top candidates in the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria for not addressing issues being faced by the country in their campaigns.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that the candidates are saying they want to do everything but have not spoken about how they will go about it.

He mentioned that the country is facing economic issues, insecurity, education problems but the candidates are not seriously addressing any of these in their campaigns.

He expressed fears that Nigerians may not be free from the problems they are facing at the moment because the candidates are not addressing them.

‘’Presidential candidates are only looking for votes, they have not addressed issues, they are saying they can do all which isn’t possible.

“They are not really discussing issues; we are facing insecurity, economic, education problems, they have not explained how they will tackle this.

“Are we sure we are heading towards an election because those that want to represent us have not come out to let us know how they will handle these problems we are facing. We may still end up facing the same problems in the next dispensation because they are not addressing these issues,’’ he said.

Also, Primate Ayodele cautioned INEC against getting intimidated regarding the issue of BVAS, stating that the INEC should take its ground because the election is a serious one.





He made it known that Nigerians need to choose someone who will put the country together and that BVAS is the only solution to having a credible election.

‘’INEC must take this election seriously more than what they have been doing, we can’t withstand any rigging because we are in a dilemma and we need to elect who will put the country together. BVAS is the answer to have a credible election and INEC must put in all efforts to ensure it happens.’’

He also made it known that a prominent person among the governors, senators and House of Representatives members that will be elected will die.

He advised those who are unhealthy to pull out of the elections in order to take care of their health.

‘’My fear in the next election is that Nigeria will lose a prominent person among the governors, senators and rep members they will be voting for. If you know you are unhealthy, go and take care of yourself, election is not what you need.’’