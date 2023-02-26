By Seyi Sokoya

Founder and presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Pastor David Ibiyomde, has prayed that God will bestow Nigeria with right leaders.

The famous televangelist and author stated this after casting his vote at the presidential, senatorial and house of representatives’ elections, held on Saturday, while he expressed optimism that there would be light after the tunnel over the current situation of the country.

After exercising his civil right, Ibiyomde took to his social media handle to raise the hope of Nigerians for a better country, saying, “Today, we went out to exercise our constitutional right to vote. God will give us the right leaders. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

In the same vein, the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Abuja, Dr Pastor Paul Enenche, expressed hope that he trusts God for a new Nigeria.

The cleric stated this after casting his vote at his polling unit, while charging Nigerians to also follow suit.

“We trust God for a new Nigeria. God bless Nigeria,” he stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE