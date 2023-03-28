By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Netizens have reacted to the removal of the 50 per cent reduction of bus fares by the Lagos State Government.

In a statement released by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) on Tuesday, the state government said fares of state-owned buses will return to 100 percent rate effective April 1, 2023.

Recall that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, had on February 8, 2023 approved a 50% slash in bus fares following the cash crunch brought about by the recent currency swap.

However, LAMATA on Tuesday said, “With effect from Saturday, April 1, bus fare on all regulated buses — BRT, standard and FLM — shall revert to 100 per cent rate.

“Following the Supreme Court and Federal Government’s pronouncements on the use of old notes alongside the new notes and return of stability to the system, the 50% rebate was hereby discontinued.

“Consequently, bus fares return to pre-50% slash rate effective Saturday, April 1, 2023,” it said.

In reaction, olatunbosunkanmi on twitter said, “Election yaf finished, its understandable.”

Another user @dayo1133 tweeted, “Thanks i appreciate atleast you guys save us from danfo for the main time.”

pic.twitter.com/du493nhqN3 — Lagos MetropolitanArea Transport Authority LAMATA (@MetroLagos) March 28, 2023