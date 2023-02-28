By: Grace Egbo- Abakiliki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Chief Ifeanyichukwuma Odii (Anyichuk), has called Governor David Umahi and the Divine Mandate Campaign Organization of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to desist from attacking federal government institutions.

Odii gave the charge at his country home in Isuokoma, Onicha Local Government Area of the state while reacting to the accusations made against him by the Director General of the Divine Mandate Campaign team of the ruling party.

According to Odii, who wondered why the ruling party is disturbed with the team of security personnel with his convoy, charged the State Governor and the APC to go and investigate his security other than alleging that they are not legitimate.

This came following an earlier statement from Austin Umahi, brother to the state governor, during a press conference at the APC governorship campaign office in Abakaliki where he threatened to recruit and sew military uniforms to thugs if the security attached to the PDP governorship candidate is not checked.

According to Austin, his party cannot fold their hands to watch them terrorize his party faithful in the forthcoming polling.

Austin, Director General, Divine Mandate Campaign Organization and his elder brother (governor) had repeatedly called for the immediate withdrawal of security officers including DSS attached to some members of PDP in the state.

“I want to say and I will say it very clearly and I’m on camera let them be warned nobody has a monopoly of violence.

“What they demonstrated last Saturday’s election should not repeat itself.

“And I still want to say it again, if Anyichuks Security men assigned to him is not Checked, I will go recruit my men if the trend is to use Army’s uniform; we’ll also use military uniform and give them to the people who will be following us”, Austin stated.

But Odii maintained that the plan of the APC campaign organization was to strip him of his security and attack his convoy.





The PDP gubernatorial candidate who warned APC to allow the people of the state to elect their leaders in the 11th March poll added that security men attached to his convoy did not participate in Saturday’s election as alleged by APC.

“It’s my legitimate right as a Nigeria candidate of a political party, to have security men around me and if you think I don’t have the legitimate security personnel, you should enquire from their office rather than accusing the federal institution alleging that they are not legitimate.

“They should stop attacking federal institutions over nothing, this is what they have been saying since and their desire is to withdraw my security and attack me just as it happened to APGA governorship candidate, Prof. Bernard Odo.

“So people should be careful, I have been praying forfree and fair elections in this state”, he explained.

