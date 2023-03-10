By: Nnanna Nwogu – Umuahia

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno has been urged to deploy security agencies in the state during the March 18 governorship and the house of assembly elections in the state.

A lawmaker representing Aba North and South and deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Obinna Ichita, handed down the call on Thursday evening while briefing the press, alerting that there was an importation of strange faces, allegedly for the purpose of rigging forthcoming elections.

He urged Abians not to fear as the chiefs of security agencies in the state are now aware.

Ichita further revealed that the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Okolieaboh Sylva, has directed the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba to investigate Abia State Government officials on how the N27.4 billion World Bank fund meant for Aba roads was used.

“The Accountant General of the Federation has directed the Inspector General of Police to investigate certain officials of the state government over the N27. 4 bill intervention fund” it received for the state,” Ichita disclosed, stating that as at date, the state government is yet to reply him on the enquiry, adding however, that “at the expiry date, the law will take its course.”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker had written to the state government to explain how the N27.4bn World Bank fund was used.

The lawmaker regretted what he called an “exceptional level of subterfuge” by the current PDP-led administration in the state where, according to him, public properties are being sold to their cronies, while fake programmes and fake interventionist measures abound everywhere, including Enyimba Economic City in Aba.

The governor, Ichita said has a backlog of unpaid salaries and wages, including pensions and gratuities, while few weeks to go, he is giving civil servants automatic promotions, describing the action as subterfuge.

He urged Abia civil servants to ignore the state government, stating “They promised total revitalization of education, health sectors, but none was realized.

He further assured that if they win, the Greg Ibe administration will ensure that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be released and part of the solution to insecurity in the southeast.





His administration, he said will use political solutions to release Kanu to avoid war.

On the forthcoming Governorship Election in the state, Ichita said his Principal, Prof. Greg Ibe is more qualified than his Labour Party counterpart, Dr Alex Otti, stating that Otti who is from Abia North has also an Abia North running-mate, which he said is not equitable.

