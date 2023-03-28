By: Johnson Babajide – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has declared his intention to discontinue his petition at the tribunal where he is challenging the victory of the winner of the February 25 Benue North-West senatorial election.

Ortom further made a passionate appeal to all those he might have offended knowingly or unknowingly in the course of serving the people of the state to forgive and forget the past.

He said this at a press briefing after he met with stakeholders from his constituency and members of his campaign council at government house, Makurdi on Tuesday.

It will be recalled that Ortom, after losing his senatorial ambition to his former aide, Titus Zam, in the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections, had vowed to challenge the outcome of the election at the tribunal.

The governor claimed that his decision to challenge the outcome of the election was as a result of what he described as non-transmission of results.

Meanwhile, while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, Ortom said, “Though there was glaring evidence of malpractices including non-transmission of results electronically during the conduct of the Benue North West Senatorial election, I have taken the decision to withdraw my case from the tribunal.”

He further said that the decision to withdraw his case from the tribunal was for the interest of peace and without prejudice to the suits filed by other candidates of his party, the PDP.

“As a leader of PDP, I will continue to support the party in collaboration with other leaders to enable it to bounce back from the mistakes and drawbacks that are affecting it at the moment,” he said.

He however assured the people of the state that he will continue to provide selfless service in all sectors of development till the end of his tenure on May 29, 2023.

“For those I might have offended in this journey of serving the state and our country, I seek their forgiveness, as I also forgive those who have offended me,’ the governor pleaded.





Ortom commended the resilience of the people of the state for participating massively in the just concluded elections despite what he described as ‘glaring provocation and intimidation by the federal might’ and also appreciated the Peoples Democratic Party in the state for supporting him all the way.

He noted that it had been an honour to serve the people of Benue State as Governor saying he always ensured equity, fairness, justice and the rule of law and had executed the mandate given to him by God almighty through Benue people will always be available and ready to carry out God’s mandate as He directs him.

