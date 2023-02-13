By-Tunbosun Ogundare, Lagos

The Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities has explained why students’ hostels across universities may not be shut during the forthcoming general election even as the Federal Government has ordered the closure of all tertiary schools in the country.

The Secretary General of the committee, Prof Yakubu Ochefu, in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune at the weekend, said shutting students’ hostels during the election vacation would be determined by the senate of each university.

He said such a decision is necessary to allow students who registered on campuses and have their polling centres there to stay behind and exercise their franchise as provided by laws. At the same time, the rest are expected to go home and do the same.

He said closing universities during the general election is not new in the country, and this forthcoming election would not be different.

“But the senate of each university will determine the modality concerning the hostels if they will be shut or left open,” he emphasized.

He stressed that every student with a permanent Voter’s card, just like every other eligible voter, is expected to cast their votes for their choice of candidates at the election.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE