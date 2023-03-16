Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

In his efforts to secure the lives and properties of people in Osun state before, during and after the State Assembly election slated for Saturday, Governor Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday, held a meeting with heads of security agencies in the state.

This meeting including the police, the military, the para-military organisations among others to ensure free and fair conduct of poll in the state.

This is as the governor issued directive to the security chiefs to clamp down on anybody scheming to create mayhem in the state.

Speaking after the second State Security Council meeting held within the premises of the Governor’s office in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, the Governor warned agents of political violence to stay away from the state saying, “Our security arrangements are water tight and there will be no hidden place for those plotting to disrupt the peace of the state.”

“I have issued directive to the security chiefs to clamp down on anybody scheming to create mayhem. The service commanders will comb all criminal hideouts and flush out criminals who are targeting the election day for their trade. Election must be peacefully held in this state”, Governor Adeleke posited

He stated that, the service commanders have concluded arrangements to secure lives and properties, warning hoodlums and political thugs to stay away from the state.

The governor however called on Osun residents to troop out enmasse on Saturday to cast their votes at the state elections, reassuring them of maximum security throughout the process.

He revealed that, the second security council meeting agreed on mapping of hotspots ahead of the election, arrangements for voters and security identifications, joint patrol of trouble spots and intelligence sharing among the agencies.