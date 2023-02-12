Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The Ondo state Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, said there was no alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) or its Presidential candidate regarding the forthcoming Presidential election.

Speaking during a press conference in Akure, the state capital, the party’s senatorial candidate in the central senatorial district, Ifedayo Adedipe, and the House of Representatives candidate, Kemisola Adesanya, dissociated themselves from campaign posters featuring them with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that flooded the Ondo state capital, Akure.

The two candidates said those circulating the posters were devilish, noting the poster was designed to distract and confuse their supporters to vote for the APC.

They said there was no accord with either APC in the state, National, or its Presidential candidate, Tinubu.

This is to further respond to posters pasted within the Akure metropolis displaying our pictures, with that of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, purportedly designed and pasted by a group of people called Akure Progressive Forum.

We want to emphasize that this group is unknown to us and we have immediately responded through a joint press release under-reported, hence the need for this press conference.”

They said, “We are candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and have no connection whatsoever with the said group.

“Both of us are focused and have a clear direction on our ambitions, political ideologies and that of our party, the PDP.

“Although we welcome support from members of other political parties who believe in our personalities and ability to represent them well at the National Assembly, our belief and support for our great party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,.is total, unalloyed and unflinching”





They said, “We hereby wish to reiterate further our commitment to our party and our ambition for a quality representation, for the good people of our constituencies, to influence policies that will improve the lives of our constituents.

” We believe there are so many ways to better the lives of our people than the present situation in the country.

“We hereby urge our supporters and the electorates to remain resolute and vote for a new narrative represented by the PDP to rescue Nigeria, come 25th of February and 11th of March, 2023.

“We urge the electorates to vote for all the candidates presented by the PDP across the board to put an end to the hardship and the abysmal failure of the present APC government.”