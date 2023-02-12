Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

A Socio-political organization, Social Rehabilitation Gruppe (SRG), said Nigeria needs a leader like the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to move the nation’s economy to greatness.

The National Coordinator and Convener of the group, Dr. Charles Marindoti Oludare, who stated this in Akure, Ondo state capital, during the sensitisation programme/launching of the group, with the theme “Nigeria’s 24-year Democracy, The Players Factor”, said Nigeria needs the doggedness of Tinubu at this critical period.

According to him, the group opted to throw its weight behind Tinubu’s aspirations and described the APC candidate as a public administrator par excellence and a goal getter.

He said, “Nigerians need to support the man that is fully ready to move the country forward; we should be thinking about our problems and look for someone among the candidates that can find solutions to all these problems.

“I want to implore Nigerians not to make a mistake this time around, this election is not about any candidate, but it is about how we can solve the problems that we have in Nigeria, and the only person that can solve the problems is Tinubu,”

He, however, maintained that the APC candidate remains the only candidate that can enthrone true federalism in Nigeria and assuage ethnic ill feelings.

Speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Hon. Demola Ijabiyi said all the APC candidates, from the presidential candidate to the least position across the states, need not buy votes or distribute money to voters before Nigerians could vote for them.

Ijabiyi said, “Things were never like this in Nigeria as far as issue of vote buying is concerned. But the issue of vote buying started during the regime of the former President, Ibrahim Babangida, and the truth of the matter is that this issue of vote buying cannot be put to an end because voters are even waiting to collect money from politicians because they have lost confidence in them.

“If Nigerians are going to succeed, we should care about who will move the country forward, and the only person that can do that is Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”





The Guest Speaker of the event, former Ondo state Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) Bode Famose, described Tinubu as a key player in the forthcoming election, expressing optimism that Tinubu will rehabilitate Nigeria is Bola Tinubu.

According to Famose, “Tinubu has what it takes to transform this country for better and he is the politician to beat others candidates.”

The National Organizing Secretary of the group, Mr. Ayo Akarakiri, said everyone must have interest on how the country will move forward by voting for Tinubu.

The group, according to Akarakiri is doing a lot to achieve its aims and objectives in winning for the APC presidential candidate.

In his goodwill message, Dr. Patrick Oludare said “for so many reasons, we can’t continue to have another Fulani man again at the Presidency, hence the need to support Tinubu to become president.

Delivering his closing remarks, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Kayode Fasua said the only man that can take Nigeria to a promised land is Bola Tinubu and urged the electorate to vote for him come February 25th, general elections.