Elect credible leaders, NAWOJ members urged

Members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) have been urged to ensure they elect credible leaders into office at the forthcoming triennial delegates conference that will hold in Minna, Niger State from November 13 -19, 2020.

Comrade Ladi Bala, the leader of the campaign train of Mr Amos Duniya, made the call on Tuesday when the campaign train visited members of Oyo NAWOJ at the Press Center of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Bala added that making the right choice will go a long way in upholding the vision and ethics of the journalism profession

Bala urged NAWOJ members not to allow the group to be governed by leaders who will not uphold the lofty idea of the association, describing Mrs Bala as one who is focused and passionate in matters affecting the association.

Comrade Bala who is aspiring for the presidency of the association solicited for the support of Oyo NAWOJ promising that if elected NAWOJ will become the voice of the voiceless

According to her, journalists are saddled with the responsibility of impacting humanity positively and the association provides women with the opportunity to serve as well as contribute their quota to the development of the society.

Reeling out her manifesto, Comrade Bala noted that the issue of the national secretariat for NAWOJ will be tackled if elected as president.

She informed that she will provide mentoring and training that will drive young girls in the profession to greater heights when given the mandate to serve.

She further promised to sustain training and retraining of NAWOJ members and also provide ICT training in order to develop the ability of women journalists to enable them to meet up with today’s society.

The presidential aspirant also promised to carry advocacy visits on issues that affect women in the profession.

Contributing NUJ Vice Chairman for Zone B, Comrade Cosmos Oni and NAWOJ Vice President Zone B, Comrade Morenike Tony Esan gave nods to the candidature of Comrade Bala describing as one who has wealth of experience in journalism.

Also speaking, Chairman Oyo NUJ, Comrade Ademola Babalola and Chairperson NAWOJ Oyo, Comrade Jadesola Ajibola in their separate remarks said Bala is a professional who is very versatile.

