Elebuibon charges Osun govt to support traditionalists

An Osun priestess, Osunbukola Olosun-Elebuibon on Wednesday charged the state government to support traditionalists and culture enthusiasts more to ensure increased generation of revenue, especially during festivals.

Elebuibon further stressed that regular propitiation by traditionalists, especially Osun adherents has made the state peaceful over decades.

According to her, “the relative peace witnessed in Osun State is as a result of activities of traditionalists in the state.”

Making the charges at her annual Osun and Egbe festival held at Ayegbami area, Osogbo, the deities embracer, posited that, “traditionalists, especially Osun adherents, have been behind relative peace the state is witnessing through regular appeasement to the deities and the deities have always heeded our prayers.”

“I, therefore, call on the state government to increase support towards the traditionalists in the state by supporting various festivals, which is not only a religious rite but also a means of generating revenue for the government.

She, therefore, appealed to other religious adherents to emulate the tolerant nature of traditionalists in the state to foster harmonious co-existence and in the interest of socio-economic development of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.