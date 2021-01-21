El-Zakzaky’s wife tested positive for COVID-19 ― Son

Mohammed Ibraheem Zakzaky the only surviving son of the detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky has claimed that his mother, Zeenat El-Zakzaky has tested positive for COVID-19.

Recall that El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in detention for over six years despite several court orders granting them bail.

Mohammed in a statement said his mother showed some symptoms of COVID-19 after which a test was carried out on her which confirmed she was positive for the virus.

“Six days ago after a routine visit to the Kaduna State prison by my parent’s doctors, my mother complained of fatigue, fever and a complete loss of the ability to smell. The doctors decided to carry out a number of standard tests in order to understand what the problem was.

“Among the tests that were carried out was a test for the novel coronavirus also known as Covid-19. This was a routine procedure and it is important to understand that she has been denied treatment for acute medical conditions including severe arthritis of the knee for years now.

“The Covid-19 test came back positive. I imagined that due to the diligent way in which the prison management had been conducting and managing the facility, a Covid-19 outbreak would be extremely unlikely.

“Because we have been doing our own due diligence and taking all possible measures at all times, we imagined that they were safe from the clear and present danger of Covid-19. To the best of my knowledge, the prison authorities have also been doing the same.

“Once I heard of the result, my first act was to ensure that it was tested and confirmed,” he said.

He said he expected that following the risky entrance into the Kaduna State prison, the person in charge of Kaduna State prison would officially do his job.

