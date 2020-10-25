El-Zakzaky is not dead, IMN dispels death rumour

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria(IMN) said it has found it necessary to dispel the rumours currently making waves about the passing away of its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The group said its spiritual leader is not dead but alive even though he’s passing through serious health challenges which are not new to the public.

“We believe the originators of the rumours and its circulation are government-sponsored mischief-makers trying to plunge the nation into further chaos.”

In a statement issued by the Shi’ites spokesman, Ibrahim Musa on Sunday disclosed that “Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky was visited by his family members on Saturday, 24/10/2020 in the Kaduna Correctional Centre where he is being held on trumped-up charges by the Kaduna State government of El-Rufa’i.

“While the Sheikh indeed suffers from potentially life-threatening health challenges due to injuries to his vital organs and the subsequent prolonged incarceration without adequate care, none of that is new.

The statement noted that: “Clearly, this rumour is emanating from the government and its agents, intent on dragging and soiling the name of the Islamic Movement into their self-inflicted chaotic situation in the country currently, thereby causing further mayhem and unrest as a diversionary tactic.

“Since the Federal Government of General Buhari has continued to contemptuously defy a Federal High Court ruling that freed him since 2016, it will be held responsible should any untoward thing happen to the Sheikh under any guise.”

