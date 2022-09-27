El-Rufai’s wife presents cash to survivors of GBV

Wife of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Chairperson of Northern Governors Wives Forum, Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, has donated cash to some survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

This is as she maintained that the battle against GBV must be fought and won.

The Governor’s wife who received some of the survivors at the Government House in Kaduna on Tuesday, also said that one of the best ways to tackle the scourge of Gender Based Violence is education and financial empowerment of the women folk.

According to her, when women are educated and empowered, they will be financially independent of their abusers, hence the resolve of the Governors Wives Forum to give some of the survivors cash relief.

“The problem of Gender Based Violence is enormous, therefore the battle against it must not be taken lightly, it is a battle that must be fought and won. So, we must stand firm against it.

“Gender-Based Violence is a global problem, it is worse here because of some cultural beliefs, but we will continue to do our best. We will continue to fight for the rights of women

“Today, we have a certain fund that, we want to give to survivors of Gender-Based Violence. We know the money cannot take away your pains or make you forget the pains, but we believe it will cushion the effects of your suffering and make you financially independent of your abusers.

“We are doing this because we know when women have some kind of financial independence, it will help because some women even go back to their abusers because there is nothing they can do.

“This is why it is important for us to educate our women and give those that cannot be educated, some means of earning their own livelihood,” she said.

Donating the cash donation of N100,000 to each of the GBV survivors, among whom were young Safiya suffering from down syndrome, who was raped severally and impregnated by a relative of her stepfather.





Another victim was young Aisha who was beaten to a pulp and her arm broken by a teacher at school.

And a housewife, whose lips were chopped off with teeth, by a male relative over inherited farmland.

In her remarks, the state Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hajia Hafsat Mohammed Baba, while expressing her appreciation for the gesture, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money given to them, so that, they become financially independent.

