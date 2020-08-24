El-Rufai’s close aide in critical condition after motor accident

A close ally of Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Muhammed Hafiz Bayero on Monday survived a motor accident along Abuja-Kaduna highway and is now in critical condition.

A Government House source said, “Initially, the rumour making the round was that he was dead.

“However, I can confirm to you now that he’s in critical condition. He survived the ghastly motor accident.”

The source also said his vehicle, with registration number Kaduna 12E- 04KD, was badly damaged as a result of the accident.

The news of his accident has continued to draw a lot of reaction as he recently got married, declared a source.

Friends and well-wishers have been trooping to Bayero’s house to get an update of his condition.

Bayero is currently the managing director of Kaduna State Market Development and Management Company.

