El-Rufai to receive Kaduna 2021 security reports Tuesday

The Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs will on Tuesday, present the 2021 annual report on security in the state to the governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday.

He said the Ministry will also present the security report for the fourth quarter of 2021 at the event which will hold at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

The statement said: “Governor El-Rufai in 2019 established the first ministry of internal security to be created by a state government in Nigeria, and he appointed Samuel Aruwan as the pioneer Commissioner.

“The Ministry has introduced openness in the reportage of security incidents with daily updates, quarterly reports and annual reports.

“This reflects both a commitment to transparency and the strength of the relationship the Ministry has built with security agencies who trust it to responsibly handle security data.

“The Ministry has itself become a consistent source of information to the security agencies through its Operations Room which is open 24 hours to receive reports from citizens.

“The 2021 State Security Annual Report follows the 2020 annual report and the quarterly reports published during 2021.

“The reports provide a fact-based assessment of the security challenges the state confronts,” the statement declared.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

El-Rufai to receive Kaduna 2021 security reports Tuesday