El-Rufai thanks those who gave N10, N100, N1,000 as donations to COVID-19 fund hit N641m

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, on Tuesday, expressed appreciation to organisations and people who have donated to the COVID-19 fund so far as the fund has hit N641 million.

He said he was particularly touched by the ordinary citizens who donated such sums as N10, N100 and N1,000 to the fund just as he also appreciated big donors.

According to a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, the governor said many of the donors have responded to the government’s stated preference for donations in kind while some have also made their donations in cash and in kind. Cash donations of N641m have been credited to the Covid-19 account.

According to the statement, “BUA, UBA, Bank of Industry, Nigerian Breweries and others have made cash donations. Dangote Foundation, Flour Mills, Olam and Nestle have provided support in kind. Leadway Assurance also kindly offered an insurance package for health workers which the state government has augmented to increase the sums assured.

“The state government is delighted by the many pledges it has received for medical equipment to strengthen the resilience of its health sector to respond to this and future public health emergencies.

“The Kaduna State government has received with immense gratitude the support

provided by our private sector partners and the development agencies. We are delighted by the pledges of medical equipment to support health sector resilience.

“As we invest in the construction of more treatment facilities and other initiatives in the health sector, we are confident of the support of our private sector and development partners.

“We thank CACOVID, the private sector alliance, for the unprecedented deliveries of food to our warehouses to support low-income, poor and vulnerable persons. Other firms have made direct donations of cash, food items, and other materials. We do not take take this support for granted.”

“The governor said he was particularly touched by the gesture of ordinary citizens who have donated sums like N10, N100 and N1000, amounts that demonstrate that the spirit of charity is strong even in those who do not have much.

“The full list of donors, which will be regularly updated, has been posted on the KDSG website.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Afe Babalola Offers 15-Point Prescriptions For Resumption Of Schools

The Founder and Chancellor of the flourishing Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has offered prescriptions on how the Federal Government can reopen schools and universities … Read full story

60-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Who Was A Nurse For 40 Years Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

An ‘exceptional’ mother-of-four nurse who devoted her life to terminally-ill children has become the latest healthcare worker to be killed by coronavirus in Britain, the Daily Mail of UK reported. Eyitolami Olaolorun had been a nurse for 40 years, most recently working at Wellington Hospital, a private centre in St John’s Wood… Read full story

COVID-19: Buhari, APC Betrayed Almajarai, Poor Nigerians ― PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have completely betrayed almajarai and other downtrodden, poor and vulnerable Nigerians after using them to get into power in 2015, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged… Read full story

Unpaid Salaries: Polytechnic Staff Seek Akeredolu’s Intervention

Staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State have called on the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu to intervene in the crisis in the institution, over the non-payment of their salaries for six months by the management of the institution… Read full story

I Rejected N8m To Promote Bleaching Creams, Says Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Khafi Kareem

A former housemate of reality show, Big Brother Naija, Khafi Kareem, on Monday, May 11, spoke on how she rejected the sum of N8 million for promotion of bleaching creams from a company producing them. Khafi, who had a brush with her employer, the British Metropolitan Police, for taking part in the reality show and who… Read full story

The Wasting Fruits Of Benue

From time, Benue has maintained its prominence of being the food basket of the nation. It simply implies that the state is blessed with arable farmland. Aside this, it also plays host to the second largest river in the country, River Benue as well as other streams that run throughout the year, thereby providing accessible… Read full story

POLITICS: Predatory Politics Is The Norm Since The Passage Of Awo —Shonibare

Apart from Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s photograph being hung in the most prominent part of the wall in the main sitting room of our home and the fact that, even at primary school (Oke- Ira Primary and Preparatory School- which was the preparatory school of St Saviour’s School, Railway Compound, Ebute- Metta)… Read full story