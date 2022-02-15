El-Rufai takes urban renewal to slums and shanties ― DG KASUPDA

Preparations have been put in place for the commencement of upgrading squatter and slum settlement areas in some parts of the Kaduna metropolis.

Director-General of Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), Mal. Isma’il Umaru Dikko made this known at Kujama District during a sensitization visit to the affected communities.

The Director-General who was represented by the Head of Design of the Agency, TPL Gimba Ishaku noted that the visit was to enlighten the communities on the ongoing Urban Renewal Initiatives by the State Government.

In a press release by Public Relations Executive (PRE), Nuhu Garba Dan’ayamaka, made available to the Tribune Online on Tuesday quoted the DG’s representative saying squatter settlements are low residential areas that have been developed without the legal right to the land or planning permission from the relevant authorities to build.

He stressed the need for such areas to be upgraded to enable the provision of infrastructures, resolve issues of encroachment and assist in tackling insecurity associated problems.

According to the statement, the exercise will feature property capturing, defining property boundaries, access to the properties, status, land use, street names and property identification numbers.

Affected areas for the first phase of the exercise includes: Romi village, old Sabon Tasha village and some parts of Unguwan Boro, Unguwan Gimbiya, Unguwan Bulus and Unguwan Dogo.

Others are: Dan-bushiya (village), Keke 2 (village), Maraban Rido, Karji village, Janruwa 1 (village), Gidan- Daji, Sabon- Gida and Television village respectively as listed in the release.

Coordinator of the programme, TPL Evelyn Yusuf Yakubu tasked communities leaders to inform their people of the programme, stressing that the upgrading was for their benefit as issues of property boundaries, insecurity and provision of facilities will be addressed.

In his remark, the District Head of Kujama, Malam Stephen Yarima Ibrahim described the programme as a welcome development and pledged commitment to enlighten his people towards achieving success of the exercise.

Other participants at the meeting also expressed satisfaction with the initiatives and promised to give their maximum cooperation to the state government towards achieving positive results.