El-Rufai mocks Peter Obi’s supporters over proposed 2 million man street march in Kaduna

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El- Rufai has mocked the supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi over their plans to organise a two million-man street march for him in Kaduna State.

El-Rufai while reacting to a tweet from a certain supporter of Peter obi, @ZamarOmar who wrote “Kaduna Two Million March for Peter Obi”, said the proposed 2 million-man march in Kaduna for Peter Obi is only a daydream as the chances of getting 200 supporters for the march is not certain.

The former FCT minister also took a swipe at the Igbo people, labelling them as “imports” who can’t open their shops on Mondays.

The reaction, which was posted by the governor on Twitter in the early hours of today reads:

“In Kaduna? Not Kaduna Twitter? – 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets, including those ‘imports’ that can’t open their shops on Mondays, and came on overnight bus last night!! I just’ dey laff, wallahi tallahi!! – @KadunaResident”

However, the tweet seems not to have gone down well with some Twitter users, who berate the governor for the post.

Reacting to the tweet, the vice president aspirants of the Labour Party, Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed described the post as an insult to the Igbo people and asked the governor to apologise to the south-east people.

“I totally condemn this tweet and ask El Rufai to apologize to Igbo for this insult. If We truly want a one Nigeria, then we should respect every tribe”

“Even shame is ashamed of Nasir Ahmad El- Rufai @elrufai”, an activist, @AishaYesufu tweeted.

@iamSlimfit tweeted “That tweet was so unnecessary from El Rufai. I know how this will play out already. Peter Obi supporters will choke him and his minions online and then they’ll go about labeling them cyber terrorists and IPOB when it’s clear he started it first with that bigotry tweet.

@iam_ohajuobed “When El Rufai needs Igbo votes, he dresses in Isiagu. After he gets Igbo votes, he regards them as second-class citizens. What a height of shamelessness and bigotry from a sitting Governor. God forbid!”

“As a Gov, you’re supposed to ignore such tweets and work for ur own candidate But as a briefly summarized demon, a terrorist and someone born & feed with hate, el rufai couldn’t hold it. And it is better not to open shops on Monday than to surrender an entire state to Boko haram” @MahatmaNdilgbo opined.

