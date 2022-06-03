El-Rufai, Masari, Wamakko, other 8 APC governors mount pressure on Buhari for power shift to South

Eleven All Progressives Congress governors yesterday mounted pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to shift power to the South in 2023.

They asked one of them, Governor Abubakar Badaru to step down from the presidential race

They have also perfected Plan B if Buhari retains the presidency in the North.

The governors, who are mostly from the North, made a U-Turn after they failed to convince the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu from reopening the presidential nomination of the party.

But Buhari has not accepted their recommendation.

The affected governors and leaders are Nasir el-Rufai, Aminu Bello Masari, Simon Lalong, Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, Abubakar Sani Bello, Abdullahi Ganduje and Bello Matawalle.





Others were Abubakar Badaru, Abdullahi Sule, Babagana Umara Zulum, Atiku Bagudu and ex-Governor Aliyu Wamakko.

A source, who was privy to the plot, said the governors made up their minds to advise Buhari at a secret session in Abuja.

The source said: “These 11 governors and leaders have distanced themselves from the resolution of the larger Progressive Governors Forum to concede the discretion to the President to pick his successor.

” At a separate meeting, they vowed to resist plans by the President to foist a northern aspirant on the party.

” They insisted that power must go to the South in 2023 if APC wants to win the general election. ”

Responding to a question, the source added: “These governors became turncoats when they failed to persuade the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu to reopen the party’s presidential nomination process.

” Adamu said he could not table such a request before the President.”

It was learnt that the governors have also come up with Plan B if Buhari retains presidency in the North”, the source said.

But the 11 governors and leaders said they sought for power shift to the south in the interest of the nation’s unity.

They said power shift to the South will be in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.

They asked Buhari to pick his successor from the southern states.

They said: “APC governors and political leaders from the northern states of Nigeria today met to review the political situation and to further support our party in providing progressive leadership amidst our national challenges.

” During our discussions, we welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s invitation to governors and other stakeholders to contribute to the emergence of a strong presidential candidate for the APC.

” After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in the office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria. “It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in any way affected by the decisions taken by another political party.

” We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.”

“We, therefore, wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states.

” We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries.

” We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.

” The APC has a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms.

” This moment calls for the soberest and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate, and we call on all APC leaders to fulfil their responsibility in this regard.”